Sky Pundit Gary Neville Takes Another Dig at Arsenal Fans Following Low Emirates Stadium Attendance

Gary Neville has fired more shots at Arsenal's attendance, or lack of, after a seemingly half-empty Emirates Stadium watched on as the Gunners claimed a 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday afternoon.

With an impressive 2-0 victory at AC Milan in midweek, it was surprising to see the lack of bodies inside the north London stadium, with the quoted number of 59,131 fans some way off from the actual figure.

This is not the first time there have been a wealth of empty seats on display recently, however, with Arsene Wenger's men's last home outing - a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City - also failing to draw in the crowds.

Understandably maybe, considering the country was in the midst of being battered by 'Storm Emma', as well as the fact Arsenal's showing the League Cup final the Sunday prior was not exactly the most inspirational display.

During commentary on the Citizens' second victory over the Gunners in five days, Neville claimed: "There is an objection going on. If they wanted to be here, they would be here".

And it seems the former Manchester United defender may well have been correct, considering Sunday's similar attendance; however, it did not stop him taking another swipe on Twitter at the Emirates Stadium regulars.

“Must be -4 and snowing again at the Emirates”, the 43-year-old sarcastically tweeted.

Following the 3-0 defeat on 1st March in front of an array of empty seats, Wenger, maybe much like Sunday, believed the supporters were still hurting from their Carabao Cup defeat.

"Do you want the fans to be happy when you’re 3-0 down?", the Frenchman asked a few weeks ago.

"I’m surprised, you’re surprised. It was tough but that’s explainable by the fact of what happened on Sunday and the consequences of the hype about our performance. It hits you.

"The players put in a huge effort today but, unfortunately, we had some weak defending. We focus on performances and when the pressure is on like this you have to show that strong organisation and unite, not divide.

"You have to stay together, focus and work even harder to get the confidence back. You cannot be euphoric after what happened on Sunday, and again tonight. The weather explains it as well."