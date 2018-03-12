Specialist in Failure? Mourinho Slams de Boer After Ex-Palace Boss Shares Views on Marcus Rashford

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has hit back at Frank de Boer after the former Crystal Palace coach made comments suggesting he's the wrong manager for Marcus Rashford.

Rashford, who scored a brace to hand United a 2-1 win over rivals Liverpool on the weekend, hasn't been a regular feature in the side as of late, but his heroics against the Reds must have given Mourinho something to think about.

"It's a pity that the manager is Mourinho because normally he's an English player you want to give him time and he can then make mistakes," De Boer said on BT Sport following the youngster's performance.





"But Mourinho is not like that. He wants to get results.

"If he has one or two not good games, he puts him out. He's a player, he's very young, he needs games, but he's so talented. You want to see this player every week."

Mourinho, hardly one to turn the other cheek or ignore such comments, has since hit back at de Boer by pointing his embarrassing record at Palace out.

According to BBC's Simon Stone, the Portuguese said this in response: "The worst manager in history of PL - Frank de Boer 7-0-0-7 zero goals - says it is no good for Marcus Rashford to have manager like me. Maybe with him he would learn how to lose."

Rashford, meanwhile, has explained the confidence factor that led to his brace against Jurgen Klopp's side during the crucial top-four clash.

"You have to be ready when your chance comes," he declared. "My first goal gave me the confidence to do more. When the ball fell to me for the second, I was sure it was going to go in."