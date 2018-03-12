Spurs Left-Back Danny Rose Gets Hammering on Twitter After Bournemouth Display

By 90Min
March 12, 2018

Despite the eventually comfortable win, Spurs fans weren't all pleased after Sunday's 1-4 win over Bournemouth and several turned to social media to air their grievances about left-back Danny Rose's substandard display.

After conceding early at the Vitality Stadium, Spurs recovered to claim all three points, but Rose did not impress in what was his first Premier League appearance in 2018.

After returning from injury to start in Spurs' FA Cup replay against Newport, at the beginning of February, Rose had not managed to reclaim his starting place in the Premier League. 

But with Ben Davies rested down to what Mauricio Pochettino described as 'general fatigue', Rose made the lineup on Sunday. However, the 27-year-old failed to put in a performance worthy of being first choice left-back, and many Spurs fans took to social media to castigate the the England international.


Rose has struggled to regain the pre-injury form that made him one of the Premier League's best defenders, while his left-back rival Davies his risen to the challenge to secure that position.

With rumours circulating regarding a move to Manchester United for Rose, the Spurs academy graduate may not have many games left in the Lillywhite shirt.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now