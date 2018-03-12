Spurs Left-Back Danny Rose Gets Hammering on Twitter After Bournemouth Display

Despite the eventually comfortable win, Spurs fans weren't all pleased after Sunday's 1-4 win over Bournemouth and several turned to social media to air their grievances about left-back Danny Rose's substandard display.

After conceding early at the Vitality Stadium, Spurs recovered to claim all three points, but Rose did not impress in what was his first Premier League appearance in 2018.

After returning from injury to start in Spurs' FA Cup replay against Newport, at the beginning of February, Rose had not managed to reclaim his starting place in the Premier League.

But with Ben Davies rested down to what Mauricio Pochettino described as 'general fatigue', Rose made the lineup on Sunday. However, the 27-year-old failed to put in a performance worthy of being first choice left-back, and many Spurs fans took to social media to castigate the the England international.

Danny Rose should be shown a video compilation of his crossing when he moans about not earning what’s he’s worth ... — SpursNews (@SpursNews1961) March 11, 2018





Totally fine never seeing Danny Rose in a spurs shirt again #COYS — Batt Marbari (@BarbwireM) March 11, 2018

Know the midfield at Spurs always polarities opinion but always feel more secure seeing a central midfield pairing of Dembele & Wanyama. #COYS



As for Danny Rose returning it’s up to him to make that left-back spot his own again as Ben Davies has been undroppable recently.#THFC — Last Word On Spurs🎙 (@LastWordOnSpurs) March 11, 2018

Danny Rose has been 🗑. — Spurs Views (@SpursViews_) March 11, 2018

Never want to see Danny Rose in a Tottenham shirt again the fatty — Gareth (@Iucamotion) March 11, 2018

Danny Rose is a very finished somebody. — Scammy Abraham (@Nigerianscamsss) March 11, 2018

Come on Danny Rose - let’s get back to the levels that made us love ya — glory glory (@gloryglorytott) March 11, 2018

Rose has struggled to regain the pre-injury form that made him one of the Premier League's best defenders, while his left-back rival Davies his risen to the challenge to secure that position.

With rumours circulating regarding a move to Manchester United for Rose, the Spurs academy graduate may not have many games left in the Lillywhite shirt.