Steve Bruce Hopeful John Terry's Title-Winning Experience Will Help Aston Villa Achieve Promotion

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has admitted he's hopeful that skipper John Terry's successful experiences at Chelsea will help the side achieve automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Villa are currently third in the Championship, with only four points separating them from the automatic promotion places, and at the weekend they managed an impressive 4-1 win over league leaders Wolves. They now sit only seven points from the top.

Speaking to The Mirror, Bruce commented on Terry's importance to the squad in the business end of the season: “His name on the team-sheet certainly helps us. He will be good for us I am sure in the remaining games.

Barrington Coombs/GettyImages

“He is unquestionably our biggest name. When you are the biggest name you have to perform to the levels and certainly John has done that all his career.

“People like Glenn Whelan, Mile Jedinak and John Terry in particular have been there done it and worn the t-shirt. The more you have of them the better. The reason I brought them here was not just to handle big games but to handle Aston Villa.

“They have done that fantastically well all season.”

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Terry won five Premier League titles in his time at Chelsea, so he will know the importance of getting results in the later stages of the season. The Villa captain has made 26 appearances this term, contributing one goal.

The ex-England captain will also receive a £2m bonus if Villa were to achieve promotion, which is another incentive for him to continue his solid performances.

I didn't really want John Terry to come to Villa as I thought he would be just running down the clock while earning one last huge pay off. I couldn't have been more wrong. A winner, he's inspirational, committed and a true leader. Possibly most important signing ever. #AVFC — Kevin Hughes (@kevinhughes348) March 11, 2018

The Villains have also won ten games out of their last twelve. Carrying on this sort of form will surely get them into the automatic promotion places and take them back into the Premier League, but they remain in competition with Wolves and Cardiff - who also sit above them.

They will look to carry on this form against QPR on Tuesday night.