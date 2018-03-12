'We Have to Play the Perfect Game': Chelsea's Marcos Alonso Reveals 'Special' Barcelona Preparations

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso has opened up about playing away to Barcelona for the first time in his career. Having spent many years at Real Madrid, and his grandfather being part of the side that lined up with the likes of Ferenc Puskas and Alfredo Di Stefano, the occasion will be huge within his family - especially considering that his father turned out for La Blaugrana.

Alonso travels to the Camp Nou with his Chelsea teammates this week for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The tie currently stands at 1-1, and due to the away goal rule, the Blues have to score before 90 minutes is over in order to make it to the quarter finals.

And Alonso, who has a long history with La Liga's two biggest teams, is revelling the occasion:

"It will be very special for me," Alonso began, via Daily Mail. "I played for Real Madrid many years and yet it is my first time in Nou Camp. Hopefully we will play our game.

"We have to score a goal and so we have to go for it. We know we have to play the perfect game.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The Spaniard also opened up on his family's footballing life, making it sound as though it was always his destiny to make it to professional football:

"He [Alonso's grandfather] used to say it was easy to play because he was a centre back, he just used to get the ball back and give it to Di Stefano, [Francisco] Gento, Puskas.

"My grandmother has five replica cups at home. I grew up with football in my house. After playing my father used to coach, we used to follow him around Spain.

"We used to travel with him to many cities. 24 hours a day football was a topic at home. I've always loved to play the game."