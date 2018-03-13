Croatian Goalkeeping Ace Reveals He Switched Phone Off After Seeing Links With Real Madrid

Croatian goalkeeper Karlo Letica has admitted that he turned his mobile phone off after seeing recent rumours linking him to Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old, who claims he was surprised when he saw the news, plies his trade at Croation side Hadjuk split and is understood to be on the brink of forcing his way into his country's World Cup squad despite only playing a smattering of matches for his side.

Real Madrid Eye Alternative In Croatian Karlo Letica As David De Gea Move Looks Unlikely https://t.co/BV2xvbH53F pic.twitter.com/1XZBIljgDl — The Stars Post (@thestarspost) March 10, 2018

He's now a starter, though, and if he can string a few more good performances together, he will definitely give himself a shot at boarding the flight to Russia later this year.

"I saw the front page of Marca and what was said about me, so I turned off my phone," he said, via Spanish outlet Marca (ironically).

"In truth, the news surprised me. The time to talk more about this is later."

The player's agent, Sinisa Soso, has rubbished all rumours of a move, claiming that the player is only concerned with the development of his career at the moment and isn't in a hurry to make a big move.

"So what if we talk to Real Madrid?" he asked.

"Karlo isn't in a hurry, he is playing for Hajduk with continuity and that is the most important thing. We are talking about his future, and his development and career are our first objectives"

Letica is doing himself little good in that regard, however, as he's possibly piqued Madrid's interest even more by scoring a stoppage-time winner with a diving header to give Hadjuk a 3-2 win over Istra 1961 on Saturday after he was sent up to the opposition's box in what was a very risky, but ultimately rewarding move.