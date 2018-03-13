Fernando Llorente Set to Leave Tottenham As Spurs Look to Erik Lamela Following Harry Kane's Injury

Fernando Llorente is likely to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, as it seems he's set to be overlooked for first team action even in the wake of Harry Kane's injury.

The England striker was unable to complete the Londoners' fixture against Bournemouth on Sunday and Llorente, who was brought in as his understudy, won't be spearheading things, despite Kane's absence.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

That is according to the Evening Standard, who are claiming that Erik Lamela will be the one to benefit from Kane being sidelined and should be in the starting lineup to face Swansea in their next match, which is set for Saturday.

Kane did not have his ankle scanned on Monday, as had been planned, as a result of the area around the joint being too swollen to provide a conclusive determination. But the swelling should be down by Wednesday, which is when the medical team plans to have it done.

The forward was said to be feeling very positive regarding the issue, but it is now suspected that this most recent injury could be similar to the one that saw him miss 10 games last season. If that is indeed the case, Kane could be out for the rest of March, as well as for much of April.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Llorente, meanwhile, hasn't had that much of an enjoyable time since his move from Swansea last summer. The Spaniard scored an FA Cup hat-trick against Rochdale back in February, but prior to that had only recorded two in 26 appearances for his new side and hasn't even been making the bench in recent times.

Heung-min Son, though, is in a rich vein of form at the moment and is the favourite to start up front with Kane away. Lamela is now expected to play in behind.