Former Liverpool Goalkeeper Alex Manninger Claims Key Man 'Will Not Think' About Leaving Reds

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Alex Manninger believes Jurgen Klopp will not be thinking about leaving the Reds any time soon.

Klopp joined the Anfield side in 2015 and has turned them back into a Premier League force, helping them qualify for the Champions League with the side looking well equipped to repeat that feat again this campaign.

Speaking to IlBianconero, Manninger said: "Klopp will not, for a second, think about leaving Liverpool because he has just renewed his contract. He doesn't like to leave his job half done and he wants to complete the job that he started in 2015."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The former Arsenal stopper also claimed a potential Champions League tie between Liverpool and Juventus would be a brilliant spectacle, and that the Reds should not let Emre Can leave this summer.





"(Juventus against) Liverpool? It will be a very balanced quarter final. My former teammates have made a great return to the Champions League. They are a very competitive and are no less than Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"The Reds are a sight to behold and together with Manchester City, are a team that scores the most in the Premier League.

"Liverpool will do everything to keep hold of Emre Can. He is still young because he is just 24-years-old. He always wants to win.

'His characteristics are attracting the biggest teams in Europe, but in my opinion if Juventus were to buy him they would be lucky because he is a top player."