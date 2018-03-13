'I Think He'll Stay': Jose Mourinho Confident Over Future of Man Utd Star Despite Real Madrid Links

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has issued a key update on the future of star goalkeeper David de Gea, declaring confidence that the Spaniard will not be joining long-term suitors Real Madrid any time soon as the Old Trafford club prepare for a new contract.





Real have seemingly been desperate to land De Gea for years. They nearly did in the summer of 2015, only to see the proposed £29m deal fall through because of a missed deadline, but the former Atletico Madrid youngster has remained loyal to United ever since.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He signed a new contract shortly after the 2015 debacle and another Mourinho has confirmed that another fresh deal is in the offing now that his current terms are beginning to near their expiration.

"I think he will stay," Mourinho is quoted as saying by the Daily Express. "I don't know what Real Madrid's intentions are, but if I were them, I would think of another player."

De Gea has further established himself as the bets goalkeeper in the world this season and would have been surprised not to be busier when United beat Liverpool at the weekend.

"A goalkeeper like he is and obviously a club that wants to be better and better and better, we are not going to let that year option go away. But obviously, we are going to try [for a new deal]," Mourinho continued, insisting that executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is working hard.

"Mr Woodward is not on holiday. He barely has holidays. Of course he's going to try to give him a contract that keeps him here for much longer than that option that of course we are going to execute.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

"I just trust the board and the work they do. I don't negotiate players, I don't discuss numbers and contracts."

(You may also be interested in 'Manchester United vs Sevilla Preview: Recent Form, Team News, Prediction & More')