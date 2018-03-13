Leeds Owner Investigating Wolves' Link to Agent Jorge Mendes in Hopes of Replicating Success

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has written to the FA, EFL and Premier League to seek clarity regarding Wolves' link to football agent Jorge Mendes.

Leeds were beaten 3-0 by Wolves at Elland Road on Wednesday, but Radrizzani has since questioned the link the club shares with the agent, in order to potentially exploit similar possibilities for his own club.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Radrizzani confirmed he's seeking clarity, saying: "I want to understand the rules so I can act like them. If it's possible I would do the same as it's been proven to be successful for the team. If not I will do as I did in the past, which I'm happy with too."

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The owner was also quick to reassure people that his comments weren't related to Wolves form in the Championship, which has left them three points clear at the top of the table, but that he instead wants to know the rules so he can replicate such actions on his Leeds side.

He added: "They are playing great football and they are managed by a very good coach so they deserve to be top of the league regardless of money or investment.

"It's an opportunity for me to clarify the rules because I want to build a successful team on the pitch like Wolverhampton.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

"To do it I might need to have five or six players on loan from an important agent or important clubs in Europe. I need to understand if it's practical as I would like to do the same."

Whilst Wolves sit three points clear at the top, Leeds currently sit in 13th - 11 points off the playoffs - and will likely look to rebuild their squad in the summer just like Wolves did last summer in order to reignite their Premier League dreams.