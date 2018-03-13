Liverpool Reportedly Lining Up Audacious Swoop for Real Madrid Forward Gareth Bale

Liverpool are reportedly lining up an audacious bid for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale and ex-Reds midfielder Philippe Coutinho is aware his former club will try to sign his replacement this summer, according to various Spanish outlets.

Coutinho joined Barcelona in January for a fee that could rise to £142m after months of speculation regarding his future and Liverpool did not sign a direct replacement for the Brazilian, instead splashing out on defender Virgil van Dijk.

According to Sport via Sport Witness, Liverpool have joined Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham in looking to sign Bale, with Real Madrid reportedly interested in signing Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has been a revelation for Liverpool this season, scoring 24 goals and contributing eight assists in 29 Premier League appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side.

His form has led to interest from Real Madrid, who have been outspent in recent years by La Liga rivals Barcelona, with players like Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele swapping top flight football in England and Germany respectively for Spain.

According to notorious rumourmongers Don Balon, Coutinho is aware Liverpool will try to sign an attacking player in the summer as his direct replacement, with Bale earmarked as one potential incoming and Monaco's Thomas Lemar lined up as their primary target.

Lemar has previously been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal reportedly close to signing the Frenchman last summer only for the move to fall through at the last minute.

How much truth there is to these reports remains to be seen, as Bale has frequently been linked with moves away from Spain but still remains at Madrid.