Man Utd 1-2 Sevilla: Ben Yedder's Double Stuns Poor Red Devils As La Liga Side Reach Quarter Finals

Two goals in four minutes from Sevilla substitute Wissam Ben Yedder were enough to knock Manchester United out of the Champions League on a famous night for the Spanish side at Old Trafford.

Following a goalless opening 70 minutes, the introduction of Ben Yedder allowed Sevilla to find the finishing touch their play had been threatening, and though Romelu Lukaku pulled one back for United late on it wasn't enough to keep their European dream alive.

Jose Mourinho made two changes to the side that beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday, both of which came in midfield with Marouane Fellaini and Jesse Lingard replacing Scott McTominay and Juan Mata, while Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba returned to the squad with places among the substitutes.

Sevilla meanwhile made two changes of their own from the side that lost 2-0 at home to Valencia at the weekend, with defender Simon Kjaer and midfielder Joaquin Correa coming into the starting lineup.

It was United who started on the front foot, with Lukaku seeing two early chances go begging following some good link up play with Lingard. The Belgian flashed the first over from 20 yards after a good one-two with the winger, before Sevilla defender Langlet did well to block his second attempt on the edge of the six yard box following a dangerous ball in from Lingard.

Just before the quarter hour mark, a loose clearance from Bailly allowed Sevilla Joaquin Correa to play in an unmarked Luis Muriel, but the Colombian's effort from the edge of the area was well over.

Muriel's next effort would be an even stronger reminder to United that progression was far from a foregone conclusion. Slid in behind the defence by Sarabia, the striker's attempt from a tight angle ran across the face of David de Gea's goal and past the Spaniard's far post.

The third attempt from Muriel, 33 minutes in, was on target, but after cutting inside to make space in the area, the tame effort was easily gathered by De Gea.

After riding out a spell of pressure from the Spaniards, Fellaini then went close to opening the scoring for United, forcing Vazquez off the ball before playing a one-two with Sanchez to break into the area, but his powerful drive was tipped away by Sevilla keeper Sergi Rico.

HT - #MUFC 0 Sevilla 0.



A tight first half and it's all square at the break. #UCL pic.twitter.com/U3wK5q93hf — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 13, 2018

The start of the second half saw Eric Bailly produce some last ditch heroics to keep United level, as Sarabia found Correa unmarked inside the United area, but the Ivorian's perfectly timed challenge prevented the striker from getting a shot away.

Minutes later it was Sevilla's turn to breathe a sigh of relief, as Lukaku turned provider for Lingard this time, but the outstretched hand of Sergi Rico tipped the Englishman's shot around the post for a corner that would ultimately come to nothing.

WHAT A SAVE! Sergio Rico gets down brilliantly to stop Jesse Lingard's low drive. That's better from Mourinho's side. #MUFC #SevillaFC



⚽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇪🇸 — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) March 13, 2018

Both sides would have further chances in the opening exchanges of the second half, Sanchez had a shot from inside the area charged down, before Muriel diverted yet another effort wide after more good work from Sarabia on the right.

After 163 minutes of stalemate, it was Sevilla who finally took the lead in the tie with 17 minutes remaining, as Sarabia produced a perfectly timed ball through the centre of United's defence to find Wissam Ben Yedder, on as a substitute just moments earlier, and the Frenchman took a single touch before expertly placing the ball into the bottom corner of De Gea's goal to take the lead in the tie and leave United needing to score twice to avoid elimination by virtue of the away goals rule.

Things would get worse for United just moments later as Sevilla doubled their lead courtesy of some slack defending from a corner, which allowed an unmarked Ben Yedder to get a header on target at the far post, and though De Gea got a hand to the ball, it cannoned back off the crossbar and over the line.

United would get one back with less than seven minutes remaining, as Matic flicked on a corner and Lukaku, who had fired over from point blanc range minutes earlier, volleyed home to give Mourinho's side a glimmer of hope.

Though United pressed for the two they needed, they never really looked like breaking through Sevilla's stoic back line, and Ben Yedder could have even completed his hat-trick in stoppage time as the Spaniards took their place in the quarter finals of the Champions League.