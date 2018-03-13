Man Utd's Ashley Young 'Still a Winger' Ahead of Potential England World Cup Squad Call Up

Manchester United star Ashley Young still identifies himself as a winger, despite his emergence as Jose Mourinho's first choice left-back.

The former Watford and Aston Villa man has blossomed into the role in recent seasons, putting in a number of impressive displays in his new position, most recently in United's 2-1 win against Liverpool on Saturday.

Even though Young has rejuvenated his career at the age of 32 following his positional change,

he would still identify himself as a winger.

Speaking to ESPN, he said: "I don't know (my best position). I'm not sure anymore. I still see myself as a winger because I've played there for so long.

"But wherever the manager calls upon me, I will go out there and give 100 percent and look to play well, which I think I've done this season. As a footballer, you always want to play and I wanted to be involved in more games this season."

Young has made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils this season, with his impressive performances not going unnoticed.

According to the Daily Mail, England manager Gareth Southgate is seriously considering taking Young to the World Cup this summer as a left-back.

Young earned a recall into the England squad in November 2017 for games against Germany and Brazil, four years after his last appearance.

With the likes of Danny Rose and Ryan Bertrand failing to make the position their own, with Manchester United teammate Luke Shaw also struggling for game time, Young is earmarking himself as a serious contender for the England left-back spot this summer.