Mauricio Pellegrino Pens Emotional Farewell Letter to Southampton Fans After Getting Axed By Saints

Former Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino has written a farewell letter to the club's fans in the wake of his firing.

The Argentine manager was let go by the Saints after a 3-0 loss to Newcastle on the weekend that leaves the club just one point above the relegation zone, and he doesn't appear to harbour any hard feelings.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

"As you know, my period in Southampton has finished," he wrote on Southampton's official website on Tuesday.

"From the beginning I tried to do my best every single day, I tried to give back to the club and tried to represent the club with pride. Some moments we managed this, some moments we couldn’t, but we have been living a difficult season for many reasons.

"The manager is the face of a lot of decisions and actions, but I always tried to put the club first with my technical staff and the board behind me.

#SaintsFC can today confirm it has parted company with First Team Manager Mauricio Pellegrino: https://t.co/OmTEYzGOxe — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) March 12, 2018

"I am really happy with the hospitality of the people of Southampton and the respect you have shown me in every moment during this experience. The fans have been behind us even in difficult games and I am really grateful for your support in those situations."

Pellegrino expressed regret over leaving Southampton in such a poor position on the Premier League table, also claiming he understands their decision to part ways.

"I feel so sorry to leave the club in this situation," he added. "But when you don’t get results I understand the decision the club has to take."