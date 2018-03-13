PHOTO: Marouane Fellaini Shocks Fans After Revealing New Disney-Inspired Hairstyle on Instagram

Marouane Fellaini has always been one of the Premier League's more divisive figures, with the Belgian consistently drawing the ire of opposition fans and admiration of his own for his tough tackling, unparalleled chest control and use of elbows.

Rivalries aside, it's fair to say the midfielder dons one fairly iconic barnet, with his afro helping the Red Devil easily stand out from the crowd.

However, Fellaini may have taken the concept of standing out from the crowd a bit too far with his new hairstyle, which was revealed over Instagram on Monday after a photo shoot with men's fashion magazine GQ.

Whether the Belgium international chooses to sport his new Mickey mouse-style bunches beyond the studio and on the pitch remains to be seen, although it's fair to say there will be more than a few people out there who can't wait for the midfielder to bring about the return of his iconic afro.





Twitter did it's Twitter thing at the sight of the midfielder 'taking the Mickey':

Fellaini's haircut here makes him look like a postpubescent Mickey Mouse pic.twitter.com/wNIXoHGGA1 — Ben McAleer (@BenMcAleer1) March 13, 2018



