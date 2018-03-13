Report Claims Marco Silva Not in Running for Southampton Job As Saints Eye Immediate Appointment

Southampton are not thought to be planning a swoop for Marco Silva as they eye up a replacement for the sacked Mauricio Pellegrino.

The ex-Watford boss was immediately made the stand-out favourite to take over at St.Mary's stadium after Pellegrino was relieved of his managerial duties on Monday, but reports have since suggested otherwise.

Journalist Jeremy Wilson has claimed that Silva is not in the frame and that Southampton are on the lookout for a manager - with Premier League experience - in by the weekend.

Southampton want PL experience and new man in by weekend. Situations sometimes change... but my info is they are not planning to go for Marco Silva — Jeremy Wilson (@JWTelegraph) March 12, 2018

Silva has been out of work since January when he was handed his P45 form by the Hornets over a run of form that had seen Watford win just two of the last 12 clashes in all competitions.

However, talk in Tuesday's media has claimed that the 40-year-old is close to agreeing a deal to become the new head coach of Portuguese giants Benfica and, if true, would definitely rule him out of the Southampton post's running.



Pellegrino's Saints side had only won one of the last 17 league matches as well - form which led to the south coast club severing ties with him.

It has left Southampton just one point and one place above the Premier League drop zone with eight games of the season remaining and there's every chance that they could slip out of the top flight if results don't dramatically improve.

Robbie Savage spoke on BBC Radio 5Live on Monday evening and offered up former Stoke gaffer Mark Hughes as a prime candidate for the Southampton vacancy, and the ex-striker would certainly fit the bill of having plenty of English top tier experience.

He said: "You might think I'm mad but with eight games to go and looking at men who are out of work - it's Mark Hughes. He has never been relegated as a Premier League manager."

Who should replace Mauricio Pellegrino as Southampton manager? @RobbieSavage8 believes former Stoke boss Mark Hughes would be the best candidate. https://t.co/Cj4SJjWXBV pic.twitter.com/Ojs0uslo4L — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) March 12, 2018

Pellegrino, who leaves with the third worst Southampton managerial record in the Premier League, appeared to be bracing himself for the sack after last weekend's loss to Newcastle as he admitted he 'observed some players who gave up'.

Despite defiantly stating he felt he was the right man for the job, Southampton's board have thought otherwise and opted to tear up his contract instead.

