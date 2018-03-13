Report Claims Real Madrid Will Battle PSG in Summer Over Neymar & Man Utd Star David de Gea

French champions Paris Saint-Germain and La Liga giants Real Madrid are set for a massive summer transfer battle over not only Neymar, but potentially also Manchester United star David de Gea, according to French media programme Telefoot (via AS Football).

According to an earlier report by Diario AS, delegates from Real Madrid met with Neymar's father and two attorneys to explore whether a summer move to the Bernabeu was possible.

Since then, it has emerged that PSG are willing to let Neymar - who they signed from Barcelona in the summer for a world record €222m - return to La Liga if Los Blancos stump up a £400m fee.

The final seven minutes of Barcelona's epic comeback against PSG in full.



One year ago today! 👏



Unbelievable comeback 😲 https://t.co/f2mv5AhBwG — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 8, 2018

Nevertheless, the Ligue 1 outfit would prefer not to lose their star asset in the summer, and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is expected to fly out to Brazil for crisis talks with Neymar, who is recovering in his home country after having undergone foot surgery.

The two clubs are also ready to battle it out for United keeper David de Gea. As per the report, Los Blancos, who have have struggled domestically this season, are looking towards a significant overhaul in the summer - with a number of players been told they may have to leave the club.

Keylor Navas could be one of the casualties with Real eyeing another move for De Gea. The club thought they'd signed the Spanish international back in 2015, only for a tax machine malfunction to scupper the move at the last minute.

This is Manchester UNITED! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/1pjVx1wl3e — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) March 5, 2018

United, on the other hand, are keen to keep hold of their star player, and Jose Mourinho expects the 27-year-old to remain at Old Trafford.

"I think he will stay," Mourinho is quoted as saying by the Daily Express. "I don't know what Real Madrid's intentions are, but if I were them, I would think of another player."

"A goalkeeper like he is and obviously a club that wants to be better and better and better, we are not going to let that year option go away. But obviously, we are going to try [for a new deal]."

PSG, like Real, are also keen on De Gea, but the French side may instead turn their attention Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois.