AS Roma returns home for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, and it has plenty of work to do after a 2-1 loss in Ukraine in the opening leg.

Cengiz Under's away goal looms large, but Facundo Ferreyra and Fred struck in the second half to tilt the balance to Shakhtar, which went on to rout its next two opponents in the league by a combined 8-0 score. Roma stumbled in the immediate aftermath with a 2-0 loss to Milan, but bounced back nicely to deal Napoli a 4-2 loss, which allowed Juventus to claim first place in the Serie A table.

It's all on the line at the Stadio Olimpico, where Roma is hoping to join Juventus as Italian teams alive in the final eight of the competition.

Roma came out on the front foot, but it was Shakhtar that nearly opened the scoring–though it came from a Roma player. Alessandro Florenzi came close to turning in an own goal at the 10-minute mark, one that would have been a crippling blow to Roma's comeback hopes.

Roma forced Shakhtar goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov into action in the 24th minute, with Diego Perotti and and Aleksandar Kolarov combining down the left before the latter fired in a cross to the near post. Edin Dzeko was lingering in the right spot, but Pyatov went to ground and punched away the danger before the Bosnian forward could capitalize.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The Champions League round of 16 completes on Wednesday, and the draw for the quarterfinal round will take place on Friday, with no restrictions placed on which teams can be paired together.