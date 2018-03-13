Sevilla Send Cheeky Tweet to Man Utd's David De Gea Ahead of Their UEFA Champions League Clash

By 90Min
March 13, 2018

Sevilla FC have sent a cheeky message to Manchester United's goalkeeper David De Gea, as the Spanish side prepare for their Champions League clash at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

During the first leg of the last 16 tie in Spain, De Gea put in a top performance between the sticks to deny Sevilla from gaining an advantage heading into the second leg.

CRISTINA QUICLER/GettyImages

The Spanish keeper made a string of fine saves before stunning everyone watching with an astonishing block to keep out a close range header from Luis Muriel, ensuring his side left Seville still firmly in the tie at 0-0. 

After holding off a strong performance from the home side, Sevilla have sent De Gea a request ahead of Tuesday nights clash in Manchester.

The Sevilla FC official twitter account asked the Spanish national to, 'Keep your best stuff for the FIFA World Cup'.

De Gea has had a brilliant season for Manchester United and that magnificent save in Seville led to huge compliments from former United defender Rio Ferdinand.

"He’s the best goalkeeper in the world. Time and time again he produced saves like this. I celebrated it like it was a goal. He’s the full package – it was breathtaking," said Ferdinand, as quoted by Metro.

The Red Devils head into the clash off the back of a big result against rivals Liverpool at the weekend. And boss Jose Mourinho has spoken of the task United have ahead of them to ensure a place in the Champions League quarter finals.

"I think it is a very difficult match. We are going to try to prove that we are better [than the first leg]," said the Portuguese coach.

