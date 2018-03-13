Steven Gerrard Reveals the Manchester United Star He & Liverpool Supporters 'Hate'

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has admitted that he hates Manchester United stopper David de Gea in about the best way you can say you hate someone.

The former Reds captain was in no way being malicious when revealing his disdain for the Spaniard, and De Gea might even feel chuffed after hearing this.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The keeper was instrumental for United in their 2-1 win against the Anfield side on Saturday, as he has been for most of the current campaign. And his performances between the sticks have earned him the highest praise from the ex-Liverpool skipper - so to speak.

"Well I think the biggest compliment I can pay him is I hate him,” Gerrard said of the goalie on BT Sport (H/T Express).

“So do all Liverpool fans.“He’s world class, some of the saves he’s made. He has no right to make some of them saves.“He makes difficult shots look really easy, which is what world-class keepers do.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

“I don’t really go off the stats or the graphs, I go off my eyes. You can look at them and change them and twist them whatever way you want. He probably is the best keeper in the world at this present time.”

De Gea has been linked with a move back to Spain, with Spanish giants Real Madrid still thought to be keen on his signature.

United may just struggle to keep him tied down if they fail to land a major trophy soon, and the player's girlfriend yearning to return to her country isn't helping them very much either.