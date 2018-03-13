Tottenham's Harry Kane Ruled Out Until May With Striker Facing Race to Be Fit for World Cup

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been ruled out of action until May with the ankle injury he picked up against Bournemouth and faces a race to be fit for the World Cup later this year.

The Mirror believe the Premier League's leading goalscorer will now be absent for the majority of Spurs' final games this season, including vital domestic matches against Chelsea and Manchester City.

Kane limped down the tunnel after an altercation with Bournemouth's Asmir Begovic on Sunday, damaging ankle ligaments for the third time in 18 months.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The report claims the injury is closer in severity to the problem he picked up in September 2016, which placed Kane on the sidelines for seven weeks, than the last one when he was out for three.

Kane will now miss England's friendlies against Holland and Italy this month, with Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate set to name his squad for those games on Thursday.

Based on the initial diagnosis, Kane could return to full fitness for Tottenham's last three games against Watford, West Brom and Leicester.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

For now, Mauricio Pochettino will have to rely on Son Heung-min, who has been in brilliant goal-scoring form as of late, netting seven strikes in his last four games.

In spite of the latest injury news regarding Kane, Southgate will be optimistic over his striker options for this month's international friendlies, with both Marcus Rashford and Jamie Vardy netting for their clubs at the weekend.