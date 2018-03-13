TV Pundit Tim Sherwood Claims Watford Star is Better Than All of Arsenal's Current Midfield Options

Tim Sherwood has claimed that Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure would walk into Arsene Wenger's team, and that the fans and manager would be happy to welcome him - and possibly other Watford players - to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal played Watford at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, and Speaking on Sky Sports as part of the coverage of the game (via Daily Cannon), the former Tottenham boss said that Watford players could appeal to Arsenal.

“They’ve got players that Arsenal fans would like in their team and probably Arsene [Wenger] would like too.

"Doucoure is better than any midfield player Arsenal have got in their team. He’s a good player, he goes up and down, he’s got great energy, an eye for a goal, can hit things with both feet, he’s a typical Premier League footballer, willing to get stuck in, win the ball, he’s brave, he’s got everything."

Doucoure has seven goals and three assists from midfield so far this season for the Hornets. As well as his threat in front of goal, Doucoure has averaged 2.2 tackles a game in the Premier League, which is more than all of Arsenal's midfield options.

Sherwood was also confident that Watford would not stand in the way should Arsenal come knocking for any of their players.

“They [Watford] are a selling club, they know what they are, the fans know what they are, they’re out for a ride in the Premier League and they’re having a good ride.” He insisted.

Arsenal came out as 3-0 winners on Sunday to close the gap on Chelsea in 5th place to eight points, and to stop a run of three straight Premier League defeats.