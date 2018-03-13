Twitter Have a Great Big Laugh at Manchester United After Shock Champions League Exit

Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday night with a 2-1 loss to Sevilla in the second leg of their round of 16 tie at Old Trafford.

Having drawn 0-0 in Spain last month, the Red Devils were always going to be on the ropes. And two second half goals from substitute Wissam Ben Yedder, just four minutes apart, proved their undoing.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Romelu Lukaku got United on the score sheet with six minutes of regulation time to go, but the Belgian's goal was simply not enough to see them through to the tournament's quarter-final.

Below are some of the best reactions from Twitter following the deserved exit: