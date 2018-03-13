Under Fire Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Admits He's 'Worried' About Recent Fan 'Negativity'

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has admitted that's he worried by the apathy shown by Gunners fans in recent months, but insisted that he can "get the fans on our side."

The North London club have endured a dismal season so far. Despite their most recent 3-0 win over Watford at a sparsely populated Emirates, Wenger's side are still 12 points off fourth placed Liverpool and - with only eight games left of the season - their slim hopes of finishing inside the top four look to be over.

Arsenal did make it to the League Cup final but then slumped to a disappointing 3-0 defeat to league leaders Manchester City. In the FA Cup, the holders were knocked out in the third-round when they were humiliated 4-2 away to managerless Championship side Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners did bounce back, however, from four consecutive losses to defeat AC Milan 2-0 at the San Siro in the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie. On Thursday, Arsenal will host Milan at the Emirates Stadium in the return leg. Europa League success would guarantee Wenger some respite, but more importantly a place in the UEFA Champions League for next season.

"Of course I worry because I want our fans to be behind our team and be happy. But after what happened in that week [against City] it's a bit understandable," Wenger acknowledged after the Watford victory, as quoted by 101 Great Goals.





"We are in a job where we have to get the fans on our side and do absolutely everything to achieve it. That’s what we want to do.

700 - Arsene Wenger registered his 700th Arsenal win, in what was his 1,222nd match in charge of the Gunners. Legacy. pic.twitter.com/NJA5LnEvSP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2018

“I don’t know how much negativity is out there. I focus on my job.

“I think I’ve shown in 22 years that I can do that, that I’ll respect everyone’s opinion and focus on my job with total commitment.”

Wenger's contract at the Emirates is due to expire in 2019, although, the Frenchman has repeatedly hinted that he may decide to prolong his stay.