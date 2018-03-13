VIDEO: Basketball Fans Amazed as LeBron James Channels His Inner Robert Firmino

By 90Min
March 13, 2018

Liverpool and Brazil superstar Roberto Firmino has really come into his own this season, consistently harassing opposition sides, and becoming regarded as one of the best strikers in England. 

So far this season, Firmino has been an integral member of a thoroughly entertaining Liverpool side that have been capable of completely blowing opposition teams away at times, scoring 22 goals and making 13 assists from 41 appearances so far this season.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

A number of the Brazilian's goals have been spectacular to watch, although among his most entertaining strikes are his no-look finishes, whereby he cheekily looks in the opposite direction as he strokes the ball into the net.

Now, NBA legend LeBron James has gone viral for a similar move as he completed an audacious no-look pass to Cleveland Cavaliers teammate Ante Zizic, faking out three members of the LA Lakers defence in the process.

Naturally, parallels have been drawn between LeBron and Firmino, with some fans speculating the power forward - who holds shares in Liverpool - had taken some inspiration from the Reds' Samba star.

