Vincent Kompany Warns Premier League Rivals Rampant Man City Will Not Let Up in Quest for Title

Manchester City skipper Vincent Kompany has fired a warning to the rest of the Premier League by saying the league leaders won't take their foot off the gas for a second as they hunt down the title.

City took another step closer to glory last night by beating Stoke 0-2 at the Bet365 Stadium, and the Citizens need just two more wins to wrap it up, with their game after the next coming against rivals Manchester United.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Defender Kompany isn't counting the club's chickens just yet, but things are certainly looking very rosy from a City perspective. He said, as quoted by the Mail: "Everybody in the blue side of Manchester knows it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity [to win the title against United], but steady, it won’t be handed to us.

"Every win brings you closer to your goal but we want to keep this standard until the end of the season and into the next season too."

City currently sit top of the pile on 81 points from 30 games - which is the highest tally in Premier League history at this stage of a season - and three points against Everton would mean that they have the tantalising opportunity to be crowned champions with a follow up victory over United at the Etihad on April 7.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Toffees, despite their struggles this term, are one of just a handful of teams to take points off of the Citizens this season when they drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture on matchday two, and will be hoping to wreck the potential dream scenario when the champions-elect head to Goodison in a fortnight's time.

