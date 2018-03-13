West Ham Set to Appoint Director of Football As David Sullivan Takes Back Seat

West Ham will attempt to appease disgruntled fans by hiring an 'experienced' director of football in the wake of the alarming protests which took place at the London Stadium on Saturday, as reported by the Evening Standard.

Supporters lost their cool during the 3-0 defeat to  Burnley and proceeded to launch abuse at the board, while others invaded the pitch.

Fans have been pretty vocal with their dissatisfaction as it relates to the club's transfer policy, with David Sullivan playing a huge part in such dealings. But they're set for some relief as the chairman will leave transfer matters to someone else pretty soon.

Co-owner David Gold and vice-chairman Karren Brady have also agreed to create the post, but no one will be appointed until David Moyes' future is sorted out. The former Everton and Manchester United boss signed a deal which takes him up until the end of the season when he took over from Slaven Bilic back in November, and he has indicated that he is happy at the club.

Sullivan is also intent on keeping him and will offer the Scot a long-term deal if he ensures survival.

Speaking after a 2-0 win against Watford in February, Moyes revealed that plans to appoint someone to take charge of recruitment were already in the making.

“They have signed an awful lot of good players here, a lot of good players - Manuel Lanzini, Marko Arnautovic - so there’s no criticism, but we’re going to set up something that hopefully gives us another look," he said.

“It’s going to come a little bit away from the chairman. The chairman is going to try to stand aside a bit from it. It could be a head of football operations, could be a head of recruitment, could be a director of football.”

