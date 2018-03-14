Arsenal Cult Hero Claims Arsene Wenger Will Announce Club Exit Before Next Week

Former Arsenal and Celtic star Charlie Nicholas has claimed that Arsène Wenger will announce he is stepping down as the club's manager 'either on Friday or over the weekend'.

The Frenchman's latest barrage of criticism came during a four-game losing streak, sparking the resurgence of Arsenal's infamous 'Wenger Out' brigade.

Although victories over Milan and Watford have helped temporarily keep Wenger's critics at bay, Nicholas believes that Wenger's announcement will offer the club the best chance of winning the Europa League this season.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"I also have a feeling that there might be an announcement by the manager either on Friday or over the weekend to confirm that he is going to step down in the summer,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

"Perhaps going upstairs, easing the tension and allowing the team to have a go for the Europa League without the same strain."

Nicholas also claimed that although there is a lot of animosity surrounding the club, which at times is very toxic, the Arsenal faithful don't resent their long-lasting manager.

Wenger.



Please bro.



Leave. — Poets Corner (@PoetsCornerUK) January 30, 2018

(You may also like Arsenal Linked With Swoop for Brazil Under-20s Midfield Wonderkid Maycon)

"He knows the fans don’t hate him, they’re just angry with him," he added. "But it was the first time I’ve heard him use the word ‘hate’ and I just think he’s realising he needs to do something to ease the anger.

"I think when he looks up and sees 25,000 fans in the stadium he created that he’ll come to a decision that something has to change."