Barcelona Full Back Jordi Alba Expecting 'Very Difficult' Test Against Chelsea at Camp Nou

By 90Min
March 14, 2018

Barcelona left back Jordi Alba has stressed that Wednesday night's Champions League last 16 second leg against Chelsea will prove a 'very difficult' test for him and his teammates.

The Blaugrana go into the game as favourites after a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in the first leg.

However, Alba has warned of the problems that can arise when playing against a side of Chelsea's counter attacking proficiency.

"We expect Chelsea to play as [they did] in the first leg," he said, as quoted by Marca. "[Which is holding] the team back and seek the counter attacks to do damage.

"It will be a very difficult game. It's a very good season [for Barcelona] and we look forward to the tie against Chelsea.

"We hope to get through and then face what's coming."

Alba was withdrawn in the second half of his side's 2-0 La Liga win against Malaga last weekend after picking up a knock.

But he is fit to play against Chelsea and has expressed his determination to end the season with success.

"I feel better every day, I keep learning and [I have gained] much more experience than in other years," he added.

"I feel great, I hope I can win all the possible titles with Barcelona and then the World Cup, which is the only one I haven't won yet."

Barcelona are on course to win La Liga and have reached the final of the Copa del Rey, where they will play against Sevilla.

