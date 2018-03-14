Barcelona Legend Carles Puyol Reveals Admiration for Pep Guardiola's Man City But Warns of 'Errors'

Carles Puyol has expressed his admiration for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side but warned of their need to avoid unnecessary 'errors'.

The former Barcelona defender was a part of Guardiola's inimitable Blaugrana side, and has clearly seen similarities in this season's City team.

The runaway Premier League leaders comfortably progressed into the Champions League quarter finals last week, but Puyol stressed that success in the competition will not be easy.

Carles Puyol interview: Why Eden Hazard can't yet be compared to Lionel Messi and how Chelsea could channel the spirit of 2012 at the Nou Camp.



“I think Manchester City are having a great season," he told Sky Sports. “Pep has implanted his style, his way of playing, and it's nice to watch Manchester City play. They are winning a lot of games in a brilliant way.”

On the latter stages of the Champions League, Puyol added: “For me they are one of the favourites. We will see - in the Champions League, you pay for errors.

“They got a very good result in the first leg against Basel but there are still a lot of knockout rounds to go so we'll see. I believe winning the Champions League with any team is very difficult.”

Puyol also gave his verdict on the controversy surrounding Guardiola's decision to wear a yellow ribbon.

"I don't know the rule," he said. "I believe you have to respect Pep's decision and his opinion. But I don't know the rules of the English FA about whether or not he can wear it.

"For me, it's not a problem. Pep has expressed himself. He has spoken openly that he doesn't agree with what's happening and that's how he expresses it."