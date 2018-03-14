Bayern Munich Chief Executive Confirms Arjen Robben & Franck Ribery Will Be Offered New Deals

Bayern Munich chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that the club will hold talks with both Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery in April.

The 34-year-old duo are out of contract in the summer and there has been speculation that they will depart.

But Rummenigge has revealed that negotiations will take place over extending the futures of the wingers, both of whom have continued to feature regularly for Bayern this season.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

"We have spoken with both players and agreed to hold contract talks in April and then we'll see," he said - asquoted by Goal.

"It's true, Franck has played superbly this Saturday, Arjen too. Both scored great goals. In April we'll talk. This has been agreed with the players and both of them accepted that. It was very unproblematic for them.

"We have the task to put together the squad for the next season and we will do that to our best knowledge and ability. That wasn't a problem for either of the two.

"It is known that generally, speaking for both of them, they would like to remain at Bayern Munich and, if they're playing like they did on Saturday, we'll get together and talk about it."

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Ribery is available for Wednesday's Champions League last 16 second leg against Besiktas, although Robben has not travelled to Turkey due to injury.

Bayern have a comfortable 5-0 lead from the first leg and have opted not to risk the Dutchman.

"Arjen Robben won't travel, unfortunately, as a precautionary measure," Rummenigge added. "He's suffered a pinched nerve."