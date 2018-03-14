Chelsea Star Tiemoue Bakayoko Slams Fake News Claiming He Trolled Man Utd During UCL Defeat

Chelsea star Tiemoue Bakayoko has denied claims that he trolled Manchester United during their loss to Sevilla on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League.

United's 2-1 second leg defeat at Old Trafford to the Spanish side meant that they crashed out of the UEFA Champions League, after the first match finished goalless.

Sevilla star Wissam Ben Yedder scored two goals in the 74th and 78th minutes to give his side a 2-0 advantage. Manchester United did respond a few minutes later after Romelu Lukaku struck from close range to pull a goal back for the home side, but it wasn't enough as United exited the competition.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

But during the game there were claims made that Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko trolled their Premier League rivals, with a video which showed Sevilla's first goal with the caption 'not a big team'. It also had audio which appeared to be celebrating the goal.

However, Bakayoko took to his own Twitter account to slam down reports that it was his video. He wrote: Check your sources in the future instead of creating attention for no reason. It wasn't my snap."

Check your sources in the future instead of creating attention for no reason. It wasn’t my snap😒 https://t.co/4uHy4RDhvR — T.Bakayoko14 (@TimoeB08) March 13, 2018

Bakayoko and his team Chelsea will play their second leg of the round of 16 against Barcelona on Wednesday, they head into it with the score at 1-1 from first game at home.

After Manchester United's exit from the Champions League, their manager Jose Mourinho said that being knocked out of the competition was nothing new for the club and was putting his focus on this weekend's FA Cup clash against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

According to Sky Sports, the 55-year-old said: "I've sat in this chair twice before in the Champions League, and I knock Man Utd out at home twice, with Porto - Man Utd out, and with Real Madrid - Man Utd out. So this is nothing new for this football club.

"I don't want to make a drama out of it, we don't have time for that. We have a match on Saturday, we have no time to be sad for more than 24 hours. And that's football, it's not the end of the world."