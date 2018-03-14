The Seattle Sounders will look to continue Major League Soccer's strong form in Concacaf Champions League on Wednesday night when they face Chivas Guadalajara.

The New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC advanced to the semifinal after beating Liga MX sides Club Tijuana and Tigres UANL, respectively. No team from MLS has ever won Conacaf Champions League.

The Sounders beat Chivas 1–0 in the first leg of their quarterfinal in Seattle. Clint Dempsey scored for Seattle.

With Guadalajara failing to score an away goal, the Sounders have a slight advantage entering the second leg—a win or draw will see them through to the semis. But earning a result in Mexico won't be easy.

See how to watch Wednesday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Univision HDN

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.