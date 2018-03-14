Crystal Palace Chairman to Consider Renaming Selhurst Park to Fund £100m Development

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has confirmed that he will consider renaming Selhurst Park in a bid to help fund the £100m redevelopment of the stadium.

The Eagles are expected to get the green light from Croydon Council in April over plans to increase the capacity of their stadium to more than 34,000 - an increase of over 8,000 seats.

However, Parish confirmed that Crystal Palace's home of 93 years could be rebranded to help fund their new development, a decision which he hopes fans would get behind.

"If it was the right number and something that helped us build [the new main stand] better or faster then it is something we would look at," Parish told Standard Sport. "Selhurst Park is a nice name... probably I would not personally mind as much because my goal is improving the club. My primary focus is to make the club better.

"But all of these things have to be weighed up. We are not going to give them up easily. I think people would understand if it is the right answer for the club and if it is a good association. That matters."

The redevelopment of Selhurst Park is being designed by KSS, architects who have also undergone projects at Twickenham and Wimbledon.

As well as Palace's improved main stand, their pitch would also be increased to meet UEFA regulations and would allow for European football to be played at Selhurst Park.