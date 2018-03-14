Everton Midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson Set to Miss Up to 8 Weeks With Knee Injury

Everton have confirmed midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson will miss between six and eight weeks with a knee injury.

The Iceland international picked up the knock in the first half of Saturday's 2-0 win over Brighton, but managed to play the remainder of the game.

Reports emerged from Sigurdsson's homeland that he could be out for the rest of the season, as well as this summer's World Cup.

🤕 | It is anticipated Gylfi Sigurdsson will be sidelined for between 6-8 weeks with the knee injury he sustained against Brighton.



Update 👉 https://t.co/q1o4eagyyH pic.twitter.com/2eFA4NXFmu — Everton (@Everton) March 14, 2018

But Everton have now revealed that the 28-year-old's injury is not as serious as first feared, and that there is a possibility he will recover before the end of the season.

"Following consultation with a specialist, it is anticipated that Gylfi Sigurdsson's knee injury, sustained in Saturday's Premier League win over Brighton, will keep him sidelined for between six and eight weeks," read a statement on the club's website.

Manager Sam Allardyce added: "We'll continue to assess Gylfi's progress on a week-to-week basis and the medical team will work very closely with him, as they would with any injured player, to get him back playing as quickly as possible."

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Leighton Baines Primed for Season Finish As Everton Ace Returns From Lengthy Calf Strain)

Sigurdsson has scored six goals in 30 appearances for Everton since signing for £45m from Swansea last summer.

His form has significantly improved since the appointment of Allardyce in November. Sigurdsson endured a difficult start to life on Merseyside under Ronald Koeman in the opening weeks of the campaign.