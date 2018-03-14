Fulham Wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon Hints at Where His Future May Lay Amid Premier League Interest

He has been linked with a whole host of major clubs, from Tottenham Hotspur to Liverpool and Manchester United, but 17-year-old Fulham sensational Ryan Sessegnon has appeared to suggest that he is currently still happy at Craven Cottage, for the time being.

The left sided player rejected interest from other clubs last summer to sign his first professional deal with Fulham, and in an interview with FourFourTwo, as reported by getwestlondon.co.uk, Sessegnon appears to suggest he has no regrets about that decision.

"I made up my mind to stay, months before I signed that contract." he said.

"I knew I'd play more games here than elsewhere, which is important at my age in order to keep developing."

Ryan Sessegnon this season so far:



He has played 37 out of 37 games.



He has played 3290 out of a possible 3330 minutes.



His 14 goals and 4 assists have contributed to 28% of Fulham's 64 Championship goals.



Wonderkid. pic.twitter.com/LGaBfGYJPK — FootballTalentScout (@FTalentScout) March 10, 2018

The player also revealed in the interview that the player he most admired growing up was Steven Gerrard, and hinted that he would like to follow in his footsteps by captaining his homegrown team, in Sessegnon's case Fulham rather than Liverpool.

He said: "I just remember watching the 2006 World Cup in Germany. That was a really good England team. I always admired Steven Gerrard, as he had great leadership skills."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Fulham are currently on a fantastic run of 15 games unbeaten in the Championship, a streak which has seen them move up to fourth in the table, albeit still eight points behind second place Cardiff City.





Their fans will be desperately hoping that their young star Sessegnon can help fire them towards promotion to the Premiership, and were he to do that their hopes of keeping the player would surely increase hugely.







