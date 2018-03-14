Jose Mourinho Admits He 'Made Mistakes' as Man Utd Crash Out of UEFA Champions League

Jose Mourinho has admitted to the Spanish press that he has 'made mistakes' following Manchester United's elimination from the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils fell to a 2-1 home defeat to Sevilla in their last 16 second leg encounter and crashed out on aggregate as a result.

In quotes attributed to Mourinho by Marca, the Portuguese boss stated that he was at fault for his side's failed progression to the quarter finals of the competition.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He said: "When a team win, everyone wins, but when a team loses, the coach loses. It's the same everywhere, in England, in Spain and in China. I have lost and clearly I have made mistakes."

Mourinho, who used to manage in Spain with giants Real Madrid, also explained how he felt that Sevilla had 'control' of the tie after they managed to hold United to a 0-0 draw during the first leg a fortnight ago.

He continued: "That's football, I knew that with 0-0 in Sevilla with what they had done it was good for them. They had a position of control.

Just imagine if David Moyes had said what Mourinho said last night... — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) March 14, 2018

"They had the ball during some important periods of the game and in that perspective we could have scored, we had chances, and they scored.

"With the score at 1-0 and after equalising we would have kept going until the end, but with the second goal they had control of the game. They've done well, I congratulate them and wish them the best."

Ben Yedder's brace in the second half was enough to hand Sevilla a place in the last eight despite Romelu Lukaku's late consolation goal, and Mourinho claimed that the balance of the tie appeared to reflect Los Nervionenses triumph at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho spoke post-match like a manager who thought the club should be honoured to have him as manager. No, you're not bigger than the club. Nobody, player or manager is bigger than the club. If you can't understand the clubs ideals & values, which matter, you don't belong. — Adam Joseph (@AdamJosephSport) March 14, 2018

He added: "They are your feelings [that United were worse than Sevilla] and maybe others' too, but not mine.

"In Seville we controlled the game but didn't score. Here they controlled the game and had luck to score. It seems to be quite a balanced tie to me.

Jose Mourinho out here trolling his own team 👀 pic.twitter.com/cKE8RYOM6L — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 13, 2018

"It would mean the same, but I'd see it as being a bit fairer if it was a score draw and they went through. The last few minutes weren't normal, they were out of control.

"I congratulate Sevilla, they won well, they scored more goals than us and I hope they're happy in the quarter finals."