Juventus Star Reportedly on Manchester City's Radar as Club Look for Sergio Aguero Successor

Juventus star Paulo Dybala is one of the player's Manchester City are reportedly interested in as they look for Sergio Aguero's successor.

Dybala joined Juventus in 2015 from Palermo and has since made 127 appearances for the Serie A giants, scoring 63 times. Just this season, he has netted 21 goals in 33 games, including a brace at the weekend in the 2-0 win over Udinese in the league.

In his three seasons at the club, he has won two Serie A and Coppa Italia titles, as well as the Supercoppa Italiana in 2015.

According to Bleacher Report, the 24-year-old is reportedly on a five man shortlist to replace Sergio Aguero, if he leaves the club. Another player who is a part of that list is

Inter's Mauro Icardi, who is seen as a cheaper alternative but personality checks are reportedly being made to see if he would suit the Man City dressing room.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain is apparently a big fan of Dybala and wanted to bring him in back in 2015.

However a move for him now could be difficult, with Italian football expert David Amoyal believing that the player would be more interested in moving to La Liga than the Premier League.

He said: "When it comes to players like Dybala, Juve's policy is simple: If they want to leave the club, they'll let them go - which is what happened with Paul Pogba, Carlos Tevez and Leonardo Bonucci.

"Personally, I think Dybala is more likely to want to play in Spain than Premier League, but so far it's hard to say if he would push to leave. This time last year, the idea of Bonucci at AC Milan was simply unthinkable, so you never know."