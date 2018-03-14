Leeds United Hero Shaun Derry Hits Out at Club Owner's 'Sour Grapes' Over Wolves Success

Former Leeds United cult hero Shaun Derry has hit out at comments made by Leeds United owner and chairman Andrea Radriazzani regarding Champions table toppers Wolves' transfer business, and their relationship with super agent Jorge Mendes.

The Italian has written to the EFL regarding Wolves and the way they go about their business. This is supposedly in an attempt to replicate their success, but many have taken it as a hint that all is not how it should be at Molineux.

And now Derry has opened up on the situation, claiming that Radriazzani is trying to cause unnecessary trouble:

"Well I questioned this when it came out directly after the game, directly after the loss," Derry said on TalkSport Drive.

"I just feel that... don't look too far out of your own house. Obviously you've got to look at the past perhaps misdemeanors of potentially what Leeds have been up to themselves over loads of years.... and then you look at the fact they're just trying to dislodge somebody that's at the top of the tree.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"I'm not too sure if it's not a little bit of sour grapes myself. Leeds have been out of the Premier League now for a good 11 or 12 years and have had some difficult ownership over those years."

Wolves are currently three points clear at the top of the Championship, while Leeds sit in 13th - 11 points adrift of a play off place. A promotion spot looks out of the question this term with only nine games remaining of the season.