Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho Believes His Side Will Be Ready For FA Cup Showdown With Chelsea

Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho feels the Foxes are in good shape heading into this weekend's FA Cup quarter final clash with Chelsea.

Iheanacho joined the club last summer in a £25m move from Manchester City and has since made 21 appearances for the Premier League side, scoring six goals in those games.

One of his goals came on Saturday as Leicester City came back from a goal down to beat West Brom 4-1 away from home. The victory ended a five game run in the league without a win, which included three 1-1 draws. The Foxes remain eighth in the Premier League table, three points behind Burnley with eight games remaining.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Iheanacho said he was pleased with his performance against the Baggies at the weekend and believes the win will be a boost heading into their clash with Chelsea on Sunday. According to LCFC TV via Goal, the 21-year-old said:

"That's what I need - to get involved and to help the team to get something out of the game. I got a great assist and a great goal today [Saturday].

"We're looking forward to playing against Chelsea. They're a good side, a strong side. We'll just keep working hard in training and we'll be ready for them. We've had a hard time getting some draws. Today will give us a boost for the next game against Chelsea.

"We're back to winning ways now. We just have to keep winning, keep strong and keep working hard to make sure we stick to those wins."