Liverpool & West Ham Fans React As Wissam Ben Yedder Brace Sends Man Utd Crashing Out of UCL

By 90Min
March 14, 2018

Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yedder lit up Old Trafford with two goals to send his side through to the Champions League quarter finals on Tuesday night. 

The Frenchman came off the bench to score twice in the space of four minutes and send the heavily fancied Red Devils crashing out of the competition

Meanwhile Liverpool fans watched on, relishing in their bitter rivals abysmal performance and subsequent exit from the Champions League. In doing so, many Reds fans taking to Twitter to urge their club to sign the 27-year-old Ben Yedder. 

Liverpool fans were not the only ones to take notice of Ben Yedder's stellar performance against United. West Ham fans also took the opportunity to take another dig at their club after the board reportedly ruled out a move for Ben Yedder for being too small and weak for the Premier League.

West Ham were linked with the move for the Frenchman in the summer of 2016 while he was playing for Toulouse. He instead joined Sevilla for a €9m fee.

Ben Yedder netted his eighth Champions League goal against United, the joint highest tally for a Frenchman in a single season. He now also has 19 goals in all competitions this term.

Only Antoine Griezmann and Nabil Fekir have more among French players in Europe's top five leagues. 

Liverpool and Sevilla progress to the Champions League quarter finals. The two sides met in the group stage of the competition where they drew twice over their two fixtures. Ben Yedder scored three goals against the Reds over those two games. 

Both sides now await the quarter final draw on Friday. 

