Liverpool & West Ham Fans React As Wissam Ben Yedder Brace Sends Man Utd Crashing Out of UCL

Sevilla forward Wissam Ben Yedder lit up Old Trafford with two goals to send his side through to the Champions League quarter finals on Tuesday night.

The Frenchman came off the bench to score twice in the space of four minutes and send the heavily fancied Red Devils crashing out of the competition.

Meanwhile Liverpool fans watched on, relishing in their bitter rivals abysmal performance and subsequent exit from the Champions League. In doing so, many Reds fans taking to Twitter to urge their club to sign the 27-year-old Ben Yedder.

we should really be in for Ben Yedder #LFC — WeNabbedNaby&VvD (@MattiasArvidss1) March 14, 2018

Would love us to go for Ben Yedder as backup to Firmino. A player that knows there the goal is. #LFC — Kloppinell' (@KOPrumours) March 14, 2018

Sell both Sturridge and Origi and sign Ben Yedder... we can get him for not more than 30m #LFC — Nick Müller (@nicky_fizzy) March 13, 2018

Would Ben Yedder be a proper player for us? I think yes! Buy him #LFC this summer! — Al Bush (@Abush27) March 14, 2018

Liverpool fans were not the only ones to take notice of Ben Yedder's stellar performance against United. West Ham fans also took the opportunity to take another dig at their club after the board reportedly ruled out a move for Ben Yedder for being too small and weak for the Premier League.

West Ham were linked with the move for the Frenchman in the summer of 2016 while he was playing for Toulouse. He instead joined Sevilla for a €9m fee.

Ben Yedder destroying Man United on his own, that Ben Yedder who we refused to sign as he was too small and weak.. — West Ham Photos (@whufcphotos) March 13, 2018

Quick reminder that David Sullivan didn’t want Ben Yedder at West Ham for €9m because he’s “too small” 👍🏻 — Simon Dawkins (@simondawkins23) March 13, 2018

Ben Yedder was too small and not built for the Premier League though🙄🙄🙄 — West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) March 13, 2018

Ben Yedder netted his eighth Champions League goal against United, the joint highest tally for a Frenchman in a single season. He now also has 19 goals in all competitions this term.

Only Antoine Griezmann and Nabil Fekir have more among French players in Europe's top five leagues.

Liverpool and Sevilla progress to the Champions League quarter finals. The two sides met in the group stage of the competition where they drew twice over their two fixtures. Ben Yedder scored three goals against the Reds over those two games.

Both sides now await the quarter final draw on Friday.