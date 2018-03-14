Liverpool Youngster Rhian Brewster Will Be Promoted to First Team Upon Return From Injury

Rhian Brewster will be promoted to Liverpool's first team when he makes his comeback from an ankle ligament injury at the start of next season, the Telegraph have reported.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly already informed the 17-year-old of his intentions in an attempt to further motivate him in his recovery.

Brewster is working towards a return to fitness at the first team HQ at Melwood rather than the Kirkby Academy.

Gutted to be out injured. Op was successful thank God 🙏🏾 Thank you everyone for all the messages. Journey to come back stronger pending 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/oQprD5JNDh — Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) January 27, 2018

The teenager needed surgery on his right ankle and will not be back in action before the end of this campaign.

He has excelled for England's Under-17s, leading them to World Cup success, and emerged as one of the country's most talented youngsters.

Brewster is expected to join up with Liverpool's first team squad for pre-season training in the summer, and will gradually be integrated into matchday squads.

The England youth international turns 18 next month, and will be eligible to sign a new long term deal, is likely to be back in full training by July.





Brewster's development has been marred somewhat by racial abuse, after he complained of being targeted by Spartak Moscow defender Leonid Mironov in December.

UEFA launched an investigation into the incident but deemed there to be insufficient evidence.

In an interview with the Guardian, Brewster said: “I love the game. I’m never going to stop loving it. It’s just disappointing to know it’s still in the game. If it wasn’t in the game, it would be so much better.





"You wouldn’t have to worry about playing abroad, worrying about what the fans are going to say, or what another player is going to say. I wouldn’t have to worry that if I score they are going to call me all types of names.”