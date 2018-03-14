Man Utd Legend Slams Mourinho Post-Match Comments As Inquest into UCL Failure Rumbles on

Paul Scholes has slammed Jose Mourinho's excuse that Manchester United 'need better players' after their shock Champions League exit.

Mourinho claimed after his side's 2-1 defeat to Sevilla at Old Trafford that he was three or four players away from being able to truly compete for the continent's biggest trophy.

However, speaking in the aftermath of the loss on BT Sport, Scholes stuck the boot into Mourinho over his tired lamentation and explained why United should be giving teams like Sevilla a much harder time.

Rio: "Worst Sevilla team in last 3/4 years."



Scholes: "It was difficult to watch."



Gerrard: "None of them turned up for Jose."



There was no holding back after that Man Utd performance last night 😬 pic.twitter.com/jAa9CoZz1h — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 14, 2018

And the United legend also called for January acquisition Alexis Sanchez to be dropped in favour of playing wonderkid Marcus Rashford after the former produced yet another underwhelming performance since his transfer from Arsenal.



He remarked: “They keep spending money and yet you hear they are supposedly three or four players away. There are players in that United squad to play good attacking football.

“Marcus Rashford was frightening on that left side on Saturday, but he moved him to bring Sanchez into what he thinks is his best position.

🗨️ Rio Ferdinand: "Having four shots on target shows they approached both games conservatively."



🗨️ Paul Scholes: "They approach every game conservatively." — Patrick (Pa) Ward (@Pa_Ward1) March 13, 2018

“He gave the ball away so often and his manager has to see that in the ten games he has played, he has not been good.

“He needs to choose his best front three and be brave enough to leave one out. At the moment, Sanchez is the one to leave out.”

Scholes also chose to attack Mourinho's tactical plan in both legs of his side's last-16 clash with Los Rojiblancos and alleged that United's stars were playing with the handbrake on over both games.

When you think about it, Man Utd’s squad is so unbalanced.



Two former wingers as full backs, some average CBs to partner Eric Bailly, or good ones that are always injured, an incredibly light midfield that is lacking in quality, and an attack that has no right winger.



Nice. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) March 14, 2018

He added: “There was no desire, energy or speed about the team. I can’t explain it. You go back to the first game, which ended 0-0, they didn’t even try to win or score a goal.

“It seemed their main plan was to hit long balls to Marouane Fellaini and play for knockdowns. That’s not good enough in the last 16 of the Champions League.”