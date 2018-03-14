Newcastle United and Southampton Given Huge Boost in Chase for Eibar Star Dani Garcia

Newcastle United and Southampton have been given a boost in their pursuit of Eibar's Dani Garcia, with the midfielder confirming that he will leave when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Other La Liga sides are interested in Garcia's services, including Real Betis, Athletic Bilbao and Levante. However, according to AS, via HITC, a move to the Premier League is still possible with Garcia not committing his future at the moment.

The Spaniard has been involved in Eibar's rise to the top flight and taking them to a comfortable mid-table position; despite the club being the smallest in La Liga. Garcia is a regular starter, with 24 appearances in La Liga this season and has spent six years at the club.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Garcia's role in the midfield is defensive, with 27-year old being considered a ball winner. He makes 2.5 interceptions and 2.7 tackles on average per game, and would give creative players the freedom they need going forward, such as Jonjo Shelvey of Newcastle or James Ward-Prowse of Southampton.

The clubs will have to confirm Premier League football next season for Garcia to consider moving to England, with Newcastle only five points above the relegation zone, and Southampton a mere point from safety.