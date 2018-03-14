Nearly Naked Neymar Pays Tribute to Stephen Hawking

Wait, what?

By Dan Gartland
March 14, 2018

Neymar had an, um, unusual tribute to the late scientific icon Stephen Hawking. 

The Brazilian star, who is currently recovering from foot surgery, posted a photo on his social media accounts on Wednesday of himself in a wheelchair and captioned it with a quote from the world-renowned theoretical physicist. Oh, and Neymar was only wearing underwear. 

“One has to have a positive attitude and must make the best of the situation that one finds oneself in; if one is physically disabled, one cannot afford to be psychologically disabled as well,” Hawking wrote in a 1984 issue of Science Digest

I think Neymar’s current physical disability is just a little bit different than what Hawking was writing about, but it’s good to see that he’s approaching his rehab with a positive attitude. Still, it’s a little scary that Brazil’s best player is in a wheelchair just three months before the World Cup. 

More Soccer

