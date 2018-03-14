Neymar Senior Assures PSG Chairman His Son 'Has a Future' in Paris Amid Constant Real Madrid Links

Neymar Jnr's father and representative has publicly pledged his son's future to Paris Saint-Germain alongside the club's chairman and CEO, in an attempt to quash transfer speculation linking the Brazilian star with a return to Spain.

Almost immediately since the world-record deal to take Neymar from Barcelona to PSG in the summer of 2017 for €220m, there have been rumours linking the forward with his next transfer, amid speculation about fallings out with teammates and the club hierarchy.

Following PSG's Champions League disappointing round of 16 exit, paper talk has only increased with reports claiming that Neymar has told his father, Neymar Snr, to engineer a move to his current club's European conquerors Real Madrid.

However, at a press conference with PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi, sporting director Antero Henrique in Brazil at the Neymar Junior Institute in Sao Paulo state, all parties insisted all was well and that the player will not be moving again this summer.





"Neymar already has a future at PSG," Neymar Sr said, as quoted by ESPN. "Neymar already has a present at PSG."

Al-Khelaifi echoed Neymar Snr's sentiments and wished his star investment a speedy recovery from injury.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

"Neymar is happy, highly motivated and excited to come back as soon as possible. He is doing his best to come back as soon as possible - he is in good shape."

Al-Khelaifi made the trip to Brazil to visit Neymar, who is recovering from the broken foot which ruled him out of the Champions League exit to Real Madrid, and to see the Neymar Junior Institute - a complex opened in 2014 to help local children out of poverty.





Whether the public move does enough to stop the transfer rumours remains to be seen, with recent reports suggesting Real looking at ways to finance a record-shattering €400m summer move.