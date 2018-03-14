Norwich Boss Reveals Why Tottenham Youngster Marcus Edwards Isn't Getting Game Time for the Canaries

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has revealed why loan signing Marcus Edwards has not played since joining from Tottenham Hotspur in January.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder was kept out of action initially due to a recurring back problem and has struggled to make the first team since joining full training.

Speaking to football.london, Farke explained what the England under-20s starlet has to do to appear for his Norwich side: "We spoke many times about no gifts and the players who come in must deserve a chance.

"It is not about testing for the new season but when there are many important players who are not available then of course those who have not been involved in recent weeks will get some chances. They are training hard, they are pretty motivated.

"Marcus improves a lot but he is still not there, in terms of his attitude without the ball. After letting in four goals at Hull it wouldn’t be the best sign to bring him immediately to the pitch.

"I was not happy with us defensively [at Hull] and we have to show a reaction in this game. It is not the right time to bring in a player who needs to grow up with his attitude without the ball.

"If we had won the last three or four games then it helps to introduce a player like Marcus with his technical ability."

Edwards made his competitive debut for Tottenham in the League Cup against Gillingham, where he came on for the last 15 minutes. Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino thinks highly of the youngster, likening him to Barcelona's Lionel Messi due to his low centre of gravity.

The teenager won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2017. He has a bright future if he continues to improve and gets some games under his belt at Carrow Road.