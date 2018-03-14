PHOTO: Man Utd Fans Take Notice of Sir Alex Ferguson's Telling Reaction to Champions League Exit

Manchester United were dumped out of the Champions League after defeat to Sevilla at Old Trafford. The Spanish side were the 2-1 victors on the night thanks to a Wissam Ben Yedder brace.

United's woeful performance left much to be desired, and the result was perfectly summed up by the reaction of former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The legendary manager was watching from the stands as his beloved club were humbled by Sevilla. The Red Devils have only played six Champions League knockout matches since the Scot retired, and have won just one. Sir Alex's grimace, as he looked on said it all.

Jeers came from the fans following the full-time whistle, who were angry at United's reluctance to attack. Sevilla had 21 shots to United's 17, who only came out and attacked after going a goal down.

Meanwhile, Sir Alex looked on and can't have been happy with what he was watching. In what was must have been one of the worst nights at Old Trafford since Fergie's retirement in 2013, fans must have watched his disappointed expression and pined for his return to the touchline.

Man Utd have played just six Champions League knockout games since Sir Alex Ferguson retired at the end of 2012/13.

David Moyes is the only manager to win one.



David Moyes is the only manager to win one. pic.twitter.com/NZtLkiog2i — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 13, 2018

Jose Mourinho took aim at his squad after the match and said that the club needs to sign better players. But most of the post-match analysis focused around the tactic's United deployed against Sevilla.

United played the game a leisurely pace, and lacked a real urgency to take the game by the scruff of the neck. Romelu Lukaku got one back for the Red Devils, but Sevilla never really looked like they were in any danger throughout the 180 minute tie.

United join Tottenham in the English clubs to crash out of this year's competition at the last 16 stage. Manchester City and Liverpool have progressed to the quarter finals, while Chelsea prepare for their difficult second leg fixture away to Barcelona.