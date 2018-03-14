Report Claims Liverpool Considering Move for Timo Werner Despite Leipzig Star's Reluctance to Move

Liverpool are at the 'front of the queue' to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner according to one surprising report, despite the player's own insistence that he will 'definitely' remain at his current club next season.

The 22-year-old Germany forward, who can play as a striker or out wide, rose to prominence in the 2016/17 season, as Leipzig finished second in the Bundesliga, while Werner hit 21 league goals in 31 games.

He has also set a number of eye-catching records in his short career, including being the youngest player to score twice in a Bundesliga match and being the youngest to reach 150 games in the competition.

As such, Werner has been linked with a host of Europe's top clubs including Liverpool and fierce rivals Manchester United.

The Independent's Miguel Delaney has claimed that Jurgen Klopp is first in line for the forward's signature and that Liverpool are monitoring him ahead of a potential summer move to add depth to their attacking options.

While it looks possible that Klopp and the Reds' hierarchy will attempt to bring in at least one more attacker this summer to complement, or rotate with, the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, Werner seems an unlikely option at best, with the Germany international insisting he won't move this summer.

"I've got a contract here until 2022 and I'm very happy in Leipzig," he told Sky Sports Germany after RB Leipzig's 0-0 draw with Stuttgart.





"I'm definitely still going to be playing here next year."





Werner's future with Leipzig had been cast into doubt earlier in the season, when it was reported that the he had rejected the chance to sign an improved contract, alerting Liverpool and United, as well as the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona. However, his most recent update makes any move in the summer incredibly unlikely.

In addition, as the Independent report concedes Leipzig may be unwilling to negotiate with Liverpool after a fraught transfer saga involving Naby Keita - one player that will definitely make the move to Anfield this summer.

Liverpool eventually agreed to bring Guinean midfielder Keita in for the 2018/19 season, after initially wanting him earlier, and reportedly even enquired about pushing forward the deal in January.