Report Claims Wilfred Ndidi Is Planning Leicester Stay Despite Rumoured Barcelona Transfer Interest

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will not leave the King Power Stadium, despite reportedly attracting interest from La Liga leaders and five-time European champions Barcelona.

The Nigeria international has emerged as one of Leicester's most important players this season despite struggling to find his feet at the start of his career in the East Midlands.

Ndidi arrived at the King Power Stadium in a high profile £15m last January, leaving Belgian side KRC Genk where he first started to make a name for himself in European football.

ROLAND HARRISON/GettyImages

The 21-year-old, who is rated as one of the best midfielders of his age, has made 30 Premier League appearances in his first full season at Leicester and has reportedly been attracting interest from clubs across Europe - not least of which comes from officials at the Camp Nou.

However, according to one source, Ndidi hasn't been in contact with Barcelona over a potential move and is staying focused as the Foxes undergo a warm weather training camp in Spain.

"Ndidi is not leaving Leicester City, the interest from Barcelona is news to us, there has been no contact. They want to build the team around him," a source told All Nigerian Soccer.

Wilfred Ndidi > Paul Pogba. Don't @ me (you can). — Sunil Parmar (@Sunil_YG30) March 13, 2018

(You may also like The Next N'Golo? Comparing Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi to Past Star Kante)





"The management of Leicester City believe in him, they want to do everything possible to make the club bigger.

"They have won the Premier League before and want to win it again, that's why Riyad Mahrez was not sold in January."